Zinedine Zidane says that Juventus and France have not approached him | Soccer news

Zidane also hinted that Gareth Bale must earn his place on the side and confirmed that Eden Hazard's ankle surgery had gone well.





1:28



Zinedine Zidane says that Juventus or France have not approached him to take charge, in addition the head of Real Madrid gives an update on the injured Eden Hazard

The Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, has denied that Juventus or France have come up with offers for next season.

Zidane won two Series A titles over a five-year period with Juve before joining Real in 2001, but downplayed the suggestions that he could go in the opposite direction as a coach.

When asked if anyone had been in contact with him when he left the Bernabéu, Zidane said: "No. Besides, I'm only here. I'm here every day and I'm happy to experience this with my players and every day I take advantage of the maximum.

"Nobody has contacted me, I don't know anything about that. You always say a lot about me and the players."

Zidane was also asked about Gareth Bale's limited participation this season, as the Welshman had started only 18 of his matches in all competitions.

Gareth Bale has had limited opportunities to impress this season

"There are no players here with those of others. I always try to make all my players feel important because that's what I think," Zidane added.

"There may be different opinions about the players depending on what they have achieved, but it is not about that."

"It's about being ready, getting involved and knowing that each player adds. Everyone brings something and I think that's what everyone tries to do."

Zidane says Real can recover from his loss in the first leg against Manchester City

Zidane also confirmed that Eden Hazard's surgery on an ankle injury in the United States had gone well, but he was not sure if the Belgian international will be ready to return before the end of the season.

"I think it feels good. The surgery went very well, according to what the surgeon had planned and what everyone expected," Zidane said.

The danger is recovering after ankle surgery

"Everything was planned and the surgery went very well. At this moment he is happy with how the surgery worked."

"As for his license and when he will return, I cannot say it. I don't know if he will return before the end of the season. I hope he will join us before the end of the season. It is possible."

"I hope he has the opportunity to play with us before the end of the season."

Real beat Barcelona 2-0 last weekend to win El Clasico and now face Real Betis and Eibar in the league, before they seek to reverse a 2-1 deficit in the first leg when face Manchester City in the Champions League in Etihad on March 17.