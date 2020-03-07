Zack MacEwen scores 2, Canucks doubles Avalanche 6-3 – Up News Info

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Zack MacEwen scored two goals and the Vancouver Canucks beat Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Friday night to break a four-game losing streak and enter the race for a place in the playoffs in the tight conference West.

%MINIFYHTMLe0a87cdc3f7c3c686c2e62c3f5d5459a11% %MINIFYHTMLe0a87cdc3f7c3c686c2e62c3f5d5459a12%

J.T. Miller and Antoine Roussel each had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, which managed to maintain an advantage in the third period. Troy Stecher added a goal and Tanner Pearson scored on an empty net for the Canucks, who had wasted the lead of the third period in their last two losses.

Erik Johnson and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist for Avalanche, who lost in regulation for the first time in 10 games (7-1-2). Valeri Nichushkin added a goal and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists.

The victory moves Vancouver to a draw with Winnipeg for the first wild card spot in the West with 76 points. Colorado is second in the West with 88 points, two behind St. Louis.

Vancouver goalkeeper Thatcher Demko, making his fifth opening for the injured Jacob Markstrom, stopped 29 shots. Avalanche goalkeeper Pavel Francouz made 19 saves.

MacEwen saved the game at 4:13 p.m. when he received a pass from behind Roussel's net and beat Francouz.

The Canucks scored twice in the second period and Demko got a great stop to lead 4-3 after 40 minutes.

Vancouver took a 3-1 lead at 2:13 when MacEwen picked up a disc like his own blue line, skated along the ice and beat Francouz with a low, strong shot.

The avalanche scored only 1:13 later when Landeskog beat Demko on the stick side. Nichushkin tied the game at 8:04 in a 2-on-1 break. Roussel put Vancouver forward again at 12:17, deflecting on an Adam Gaudette pass.

Demko made the crowd stand up cheering when he stopped MacKinnon on a break, then he managed to step on Vladislav Kamenev's heel in the rebound. Kamenev crashed into Demko, but the disk was out of the net.

The Canucks led 2-1 after the first period despite being overcome 17-7 and overcome for long periods.

Stecher scored just 82 seconds in the game. He fed on Miller and fired a shot from the top of the confrontation circle that sailed over Francouz's glove.

Elias Pettersson showed patience in setting Miller's goal at 12:29. After picking up a broken disc along the boards, Pettersson stormed the Colorado area and then waited for defender Ian Cole to commit before moving on to Miller, who had an open net for his 27th of the season.

The Avs scored 48 seconds later when MacKinnon drove to the net, stopped, turned and passed to Johnson, who shot Demko the disc.

NOTES: There was a video tribute during the first period for the Montreal Canadiens legend, Henri Richard, who died on Friday. … Defender Tyler Myers returned to the Canucks lineup after missing Wednesday's game due to an injury. … Defender Alex Edler collected his 300th NHL assist in Vancouver's first goal. … After taking a 2-0 lead, Vancouver didn't have a shot on goal for the last 7:31 of the first period.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Avalanche: In San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

Canucks: Columbus Blue Jackets host on Sunday.