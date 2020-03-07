Young, 4 children, including a 12-year-old child in custody after home robbery, Chase – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four minors and a young adult face multiple charges after a police chase during the night in Grapevine after a robbery at home.

Grapevine police said that around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a 911 call about a robbery in progress at a house in the 500 block of Woodhill Court.

An officer found a nearby SUV that matched the description of the suspect vehicle and activated its emergency lights. The suspicious vehicle drove away quickly.

A search began on Post Oak Road, traveled through Grapevine and ended on the south SH-121 service road in Euless.

Five people in the suspicious vehicle jumped into a parking lot in block 2600 of SH-121 and ran in different directions.

The car chase involved two units of the Grapevine Police, while the Euless Police helped with the chase on foot.

In the end, the five suspects were arrested and no one was injured.

Four of the suspects, a 12-year-old and three 14-year-old boy, were taken to a juvenile detention center, while Sergio Ortiz, 18, was admitted to the Grapevine jail.

The five suspects live in Fort Worth.

Grapevine police investigators discovered that the suspects were driving a stolen vehicle from Fort Worth.

Several stolen goods were found inside and the police are processing the items that will be returned to the owners.

Police said any neighborhood victim around Woodhill Court whose vehicle was stolen must first make a police report for stolen items.

The recovered property will meet with the owners based on the information provided in the police reports.

Victims should call the non-emergency police number to begin the process of submitting a report at 817-410-8127.