YOU. Makes fans cry with the poem that Nate Woods wrote before his execution

The other day, the sad news that Nate Woods has finally been executed has been revealed. CNN reported that Alabama executed prisoner Nathaniel Woods for the crimes he committed.

In 2004, he allegedly murdered three Birmingham police officers and, according to the state corrections department. He was executed. He was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. local time.

Many people in the community tried to stop this, but it was in vain. YOU. and Tiny Harris were some of these people.

Now, T.I. He broke many hearts of his fans by sharing a poem that Nate wrote before his execution. You can read it below.

‘Words left by Nate Woods. As you read these words, imagine the state of uncertainty you must have been in when you wrote this poem the night before your scheduled lynching. My heart is full of pain, anger and despair right now. I feel defeated As I failed a man who deserved to be here to witness the beauty of this day that the Lord has given us today. But @governorkayivey stole that, but rest well Nate knowing we're not going to let this shit slip at all‼ ️ We all love and respect you, brother, and we'll be here to support your family as they navigate their way through these times indescribable. I am sorry brother. We fail you😞 But your name will still be alive and you will NEVER BE FORGOTTEN AND WE CANNOT LEAVE THE FUCK GO #LongLiveNateWoods & # 39 ;, Tip captioned the sad post.

Someone commented: "There will be a day of judgment … And they will have to answer for that … Smh, I'm very sorry for your family. Jesus help us, please … We are all people of God, nobody is bigger than the other,quot;.

Another follower said: needs There is a need for more than protests. This leaves a brother speechless. Justice for Nate. "

A follower published this: ‘Heartbreaking. Overwhelmingly beautiful Rest in Power King. May God give you mercy. You didn't deserve it. "

Many people shared kind words and sentences in the comments section.

