YOU. Announces a new show in Las Vegas for tonight

YOU. He excited his fans when he announced a new show for tonight. This comes just after a powerful drama that he shared on his social media account.

CNN reported that Alabama executed prisoner Nathaniel Woods for the crimes he allegedly committed.

It has also been revealed that previously, T.I. He broke many hearts of his fans by sharing a poem that Nate wrote before his execution. This left many people crying, and Tip's followers sent their thoughts in the comments.

Now, Tip announced that he will have a show tonight in Las Vegas.

‘Vegas Tonight It’ UP UP @ ️ @draislv We got to Nate‼ ️ ’T.I. He captioned his post.

Many fans told the rapper that they are really excited to see him act.

Apart from this, Tip shared several posts on his social media account in which he addressed the painful issue regarding Nate Woods.

He said Alabama has blood on his hand and posted the following message:

‘The state of Alabama has blood on their hands. All Americans (fair and decent people) who work for the state and the city must go everywhere … Show them what WE CAN DO! BUT IT ONLY WORKS IF EVERYTHING IS GOT TOGETHER! # NothingChangesIfNothingChanges✊🏽 & # 39; Tip captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘Smh. They will never treat us well. We are really living in the world of a white man "and another follower published this:" Stop killing EVERYONE … that's where it will begin … we don't care about our own people. We just hate each other. "

A follower said: ‘The governor is a well-known supporter of the former Wallace faction. New game, the same players 🤦🏾‍♂️ ’and one person wrote:‘ It seems that his family needs to sue the state of Alabama for wrongful death. Next ".

Someone else posted: ‘Make a documentary about this, you have the resources. Make it known. "

More people agreed that Tip should make a documentary about this case.



