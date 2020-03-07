Yemen, devastated by the war at a & # 39; critical juncture & # 39 ;, warns UN | Yemen News

%MINIFYHTML2e294eef184da05b61a9615cce7471c511% %MINIFYHTML2e294eef184da05b61a9615cce7471c512%

Yemen is at a crossroads, the United Nations envoy said to the war-torn country, when tens of thousands of people flee the northern province of Al-Jawf after fierce clashes.

Yemen Houthi Rebels He seized the provincial capital Al-Hazm earlier this month after intense clashes with government troops, ending a relative calm in the violence that had raised hopes for a more permanent reduction.

"In my opinion, Yemen is at a critical juncture: we will silence the weapons and resume the political process, or re-enter a large-scale conflict," said Martin Griffiths during a visit to the Marib province.

"The fight must stop now. Military adventure and the search for territorial gains are useless," he told reporters, according to a transcript provided by his office.

"They will only drag Yemen to many more years of conflict."

The last clashes in northern Yemen occurred after a relative pause of months in the violence, as the parties to the conflict showed an apparent interest in reducing the escalation.

But efforts to resume a political process seem to be falling apart.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said the struggle between the warring parties in Al-Jawf has displaced tens of thousands of people to Marib province.

"The ICRC and the Yemen Red Crescent have helped some 70,000 people, or 10,000 families, by providing food, tents, blankets, drums, basins and hygiene kits," the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

"In the Al-Jawf governorate, the increase in fighting has hindered efforts to help patients and those in need."

The loss of the strategic city of Al-Hazm means that the rebels now threaten Marib, rich in oil.

At least 2,100 displaced families arrived in Marib on March 1, the UN humanitarian coordination agency OCHA said last week.

Al-Jawf has been controlled mainly by the Houthis, but its capital, just 150 kilometers (90 miles) south of the border with Saudi Arabia, had been in the hands of the government.

The internationally recognized government of Yemen has been fighting the Houthi rebels since 2014 when they captured the capital, Sanaa, and fringes of the impoverished Arab nation.

Since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015, tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced, in what the UN has described as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.