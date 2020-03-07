XXXTentacion's parents are fighting for this reason

It seems that the parents of the late rapper XXXTentacion are doing everything but mourn their loss in peace, as it was reported that their mother, Cleopatra Bernard and her father, Dwayne Onfroy, are currently involved in a legal battle between them.

Bernard decided to chase the father of his deceased son, and although it is not clear why they are fighting, rumors suggest that it has to do with the rapper's inheritance.

In addition, according to rumors circulating, Bernard was the one who reportedly filed a motion against Onfroy and handed him legal documents.

This is not the first time that Onfroy is supposedly involved in a dispute over his son's estate, since, in 2019, he declared before a judge that he wanted to play a role in the administration of the properties and assets of XXXTentacion.

Meanwhile, Bernard has also been dealing with another lawsuit, with music producer James "Jimmy,quot; Duval, who said he was owed $ 2 million in royalties. According to Bernard, however, Duval's claim was inappropriate and had to be dismissed.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was unexpectedly murdered on June 18, 2018, at the age of 20, when he was shot dead during a robbery.

Although the lyricist was often criticized while still alive, after his unexpected death, he was praised for his impressive innovative techniques and his impact on the music industry.

Shortly after his death, Bernard released the news that the interpreter "Look at me,quot; left an unborn child, who at birth was called Gekyume Onfroy.

A few months ago, XXXTentacion's mother and girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez, announced the birth of Gekyume.

The baby came into the world three days after what should have been his father's 21st birthday.

The statement read: "XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard and Jenesis Sanchez are delighted to announce the arrival of the baby Gekyume Onfroy, born on January 26, 2019. We are happy to confirm that the baby and the mother are healthy."

The family added: "Gekyume's name is derived from a word X created before his death, which means,quot; a different state "or,quot; next "universe of thought. XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his firstborn son; his family feels honored to fulfill her wish and to bathe baby Gekyume with love. "

It is not clear if an agreement can be reached between the different parties.



