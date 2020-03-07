Women's T20 Final: Referee Kim Cotton will make history in Melbourne | Cricket News





Kim Cotton will officiate in the T20 women's final on Sunday

Kim Cotton, from New Zealand, will become the first woman to referee the final of an important world cricket tournament when she officiates in the final of the ICC Women & # 39; s World T20 on Sunday.

Cotton, a lawyer by profession, will take over in the middle together with Ahsan Raza from Pakistan for the game between India and Australia at the MCG.

Cotton also arbitrated Australia's semifinal victory against South Africa.

Chris Broad will be the match referee in Melbourne.

India won its group game with the hosts on February 21, the opening match of the tournament at the Sydney Showground, for 17 races.