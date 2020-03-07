Wolves 0-0 Brighton

Brighton kept Wolves in a goalless draw at Molineux when the home team lost the opportunity to move fourth.

It was a game of few openings in which Solly March was the closest to the visiting team, while Leander Dendoncker rejected the opportunity to win it late.

For Brighton, the draw brings a valuable point in his fight against the decline, even the wait for Graham Potter for a victory in 2020 continues.

The wolves simply did not create the openings to claim the three points, but the point is still enough to take them above Manchester United before Sunday's derby at Old Trafford.

Player Ratings Wolves: Patrick (7); Boly (6), Coady (7), Saiss (7); Doherty (6), Dendoncker (5), Neves (6), Moutinho (6), Vinegar (6); Jiménez (6), Jota (7). Subs: Traore (7), Podence (6). Brighton Ryan (7); Montoya (6), Webster (6), Dunk (7), Burn (6); Bissouma (7), Propper (7), Mooy (7); March (6), Maupay (6), Trossard (6). Subs: MacAllister (6), Jahanbakhsh (6), Stephens (6). Party man: Yves Bissouma

How the game was developed

Despite the low position in the Brighton League, they have become a passing team under Potter and the visiting team dominated possession since the beginning of the game.

However, the pass rarely reached the final third of the field, and the only target shot in the first half was a speculative effort by Davy Propper.

Team news The wolves returned to the 3-5-2 system they used in the 3-0 victory over Norwich in their previous local game, which meant that Adama Traore gave way to Leander Dendoncker in the only 3-2 victory change in Tottenham last weekend. Brighton's boss, Graham Potter, insisted that his team deserved more in their defeat at home to Crystal Palace last time and their team selection suggested he believed it too. It was an unchanged team for visitors with Alexis MacAllister at the bank for the first time.

Wolves, on the other hand, are notoriously slow headlines even in a season in which they have once again exceeded expectations, and began cautiously.

They gathered six shots during the first half, but none were in the target.

Ruben Neves lifts his score while the Wolves face Brighton



The closest they were before the interval was when Adam Webster miscalculated Willy Boly's long ball and allowed Raul Jimenez to enter from behind, but he deviated from the near post.

Nuno had opted for Adama Traore's bench when he returned to the 3-5-2 formation that he saw Norwich in Molineux recently, but stole some thrust from Wolves in the last third.

The deadlock continued until the arrival of Traore in the middle of the second half and showed his intention with a couple of bargains immediately.

However, the first clear opening of the second half fell in March only for him to ignite from a central position after being found by Leandro Trossard.

However, the wolves were pressing and Traore's more good work gave Jiménez a chance, but after turning his back on the goal, his shot went straight to Mat Ryan.

Romain Saiss and Neal Maupay compete for the ball during the Wolves and Brighton game



Brighton, who introduced Argentine international Alexis Mac Allister for his debut later, grew up in the late belief but the last chance fell on Wolves.

After the good work of Traore, Daniel Podence, Matt Doherty and Jiménez, the ball fell to Dendoncker, but his shot was hit over the crossbar.

That almost summed it up on a day when both teams didn't do enough to score.

Whats Next?

The wolves have another busy week ahead while traveling to Greece to face Olympiakos in Athens on Thursday night in the first leg of their last European League match the last 16. Nuno's team returned to the action of Premier League in West Ham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Brighton resumed his battle for the survival of the Premier League against his own fans when they host Arsenal on Saturday.