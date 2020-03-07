Wisconsin Evers cannot answer why they vetoed a bill: "You caught me,quot; – Up News Info

The governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, acknowledged that he could not explain why he vetoed a bill that would have allowed raffles using a paddle wheel device.

"You caught me," Evers said after a journalist asked him on Thursday to explain his veto earlier in the week of the bipartisan bill for palette raffles.

The measure, which the Legislature unanimously approved, would have allowed anyone with a Class B gaming license to conduct a raffle with a paddle wheel. Such devices are often used in meat raffles to reward winners, even though the devices are currently illegal.

Evers was asked about the veto on Thursday after signing a bill in Wausau creating additional circuit branches.

"Can you take us through your thought process about that?" asked the WSAU-AM reporter in Wausau.

Attendees can be heard laughing in an audio clip published by the Wisconsin Radio Network.

"We will give you the information about that," Evers said with more laughter. “Two days ago I signed more than 100 bills and vetoed a handful of others. You caught me."

After his spokesman, Melissa Baldauff, intervened to say that his veto message would be provided, Evers said: "Good question, however."

Baldauff said Friday that they immediately provided the reporter with details about why Evers vetoed the law.

"I just didn't remember the details of that particular legislation, since it took action on a hundred bills," he said of Evers' initial response.

According to his veto message sent to lawmakers, Evers vetoed it because he said expanding the draws as proposed could threaten the exclusive Class III gaming rights granted to the Native American tribes of the state.

"By broadening the definition of raffles, this bill could be considered a violation of the pacts, which could result in a significant loss of past, current and future income from the game to the State," Evers wrote.

The bill was one of two that Evers vetoed on Tuesday. His sponsor, Republican Senator Andre Jacque, said the goal was to change the law to benefit church groups, civic and veteran organizations and others throughout the state who "committed a serious crime without knowing it and without intention."

