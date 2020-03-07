Why did the Nets surprisingly separate from coach Kenny Atkinson?

%MINIFYHTML3905d79a42dddc742c0fe4eb02b51dab11% %MINIFYHTML3905d79a42dddc742c0fe4eb02b51dab12%

The Nets and coach Kenny Atkinson have "mutually agreed to separate," the team announced Saturday morning in a surprising press release. Jacque Vaughn will replace Atkinson and will serve as head coach for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

The Brooklyn decision comes less than 24 hours after the Nets achieved a 139-120 victory over the Spurs at the Barclays Center. With the Atkinson team in the playoff position despite the absence of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, an obvious question arose after the news.

Why exactly are the Nets so eager to let it go?

Here is the full statement from the team of general manager Sean Marks, who will talk to reporters on Saturday afternoon:

"After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a change of coach would be the best for the team. This was an extremely difficult decision, however, the organization believes it is necessary at this time." Kenny played a decisive role in the development of our players and in the construction of the identity and culture for which we have become known in the last four seasons. The base that helped establish here is one in which we will continue to build in the coming seasons. "We are always grateful for all of Kenny's hard work and dedication to the Nets and the Brooklyn community. Kenny, Laura and the Atkinson family will always remain part of our Nets family and wish them all the best in the future."

This explanation does not make much sense on the surface. Atkinson had the Nets (28-34) compete for seed number 7 in the Eastern Conference after serious injuries to Durant and Irving. He has been instrumental in the development of Nets players like Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen.

How could this movement be in the "best interest of the team,quot; when the Nets are, against all odds, still fighting for a spot in the playoffs?

Atkinson and Marks felt that a change was "inevitable," according to ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski, so they didn't want to extend the conversation. Wojnarowski said during an appearance on "SportsCenter,quot; that both sides believed that Atkinson's voice "had run its course,quot; with the current group.

"In the conversations that those two had, they both felt that Atkinson's voice had,quot; taken its course with the team. "Together, each had gone as far as the other had wanted to go …" – Woj on the discussions of Kenny Atkinson and Sean Marks prior to Atkinson's departure pic.twitter.com/AUR4QW4SIl – Rob López (@ r0bato) March 7, 2020

Another report by Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily took it a step further. It seems that some players may have been pushing for the Atkinson elimination.

The source tells me about Kenny Atkinson's departure: "(Some) of the players wanted him to leave." – Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 7, 2020

Source didn't offer names when he talked about players who wanted him to leave, but that's what they tell me. #Nets – Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 7, 2020

Fingers will definitely point to Irving, taking into account his ceremonial departures from Cleveland and Boston. There have been no indications that he has played a direct role in this situation, but it is difficult to imagine a scenario in which Irving and Durant wanted to keep Atkinson and the Nets forced him out anyway. The stars govern the NBA universe, after all.

While the specific reasons behind Atkinson's surprising departure remain unclear, there is no doubt about his future training prospects.

The 52-year-old will have a great demand in the open market, and any team looking to work on a reconstruction would be happy to have Atkinson patrolling on the sidelines. In his first three seasons with the Nets, the Atkinson record improved every year, culminating in an appearance in the 2019 playoffs. That experience makes him a great candidate for the Cavaliers and Knicks if they choose to chase him in the offseason.