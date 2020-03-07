Who can beat Donald Trump: Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden? The | 2020 U.S. Elections

The former vice president of the United States, Joe Biden, made a spectacular comeback this week when Super Tuesday was the victory, the biggest event on the 2020 election calendar so far.

Super Tuesday is the day when most voters go to the polls to choose which Democrat they want to face President Donald Trump in the November presidential elections. Fourteen states participate, including the most populous, California and Texas.

Biden's campaign to become the candidate of the Democratic Party was vital support before Super Tuesday, behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, 78.

But on the eve of election day, presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg left the race and announced that they would support Biden. The 77-year-old man rose at the polls and won 10 of the 14 states.

Lindy Li, a member of the Biden extension team, described his return as "incredible,quot; and said he was inspired by Biden and his "goodness."

"We haven't seen this type of return in a long time. It's really amazing, and I think the American people are talking and saying we don't want a candidate whose staff and supporters are plagued by toxic people." Li said.

But Linda Sarsour, a national substitute for the Sanders campaign, says Biden is the wrong candidate to face Donald Trump in November.

"I think he has a horrible history. He led us into a despicable war in Iraq and voted for the war in Iraq. He not only voted for the Crime Bill, he defended the Crime Bill, so we inflated the imprisonment of black and brown people across the country, "said Sarsour.

But Li says that Biden has some ambitious proposals, citing his plans to face climate change and a tough stance on gun control.

"He is very, very aggressive with armed violence. Armed violence is, for me, an existential threat and I know that many voters in the United States feel the same. Joe Biden is someone who helped pass the ban on assault weapons. that has been shown to reduce deaths from armed violence, "Li said.

Sarsour says he doesn't want to "just defeat Donald Trump."

"I'm tired of the status quo; I'm tired of maintaining what we have. I want medical attention. Joe Biden, right now, hasn't told me what his message is: why is he fighting? What are his main policy issues? besides defeating Donald Trump? "

In this week's Arena, Linda Sarsour and Lindy Li debate who is the best candidate to beat the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Source: Al Jazeera