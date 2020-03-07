What will Bill Belichick's Pro Day schedule be like?

Boston College, Georgia: If the story goes on, the Patriots will have at least one assistant in The Heights for BC Pro Day. (Maybe runner coach Ivan Fears takes a closer look at A.J. Dillon?) But with a constant flow of talent at UGA, our assumption is that if Belichick is on tour, he appears in Athens, like last year.

23 of March

Iowa: There is no elite talent of the final closed in Iowa City like last year, but given the depth of the relationship between Belichick and Kirk Ferentz, it would not be surprising if the Patriots coach showed up. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and edge thrower A.J. Epenesa is considered the best of the group for the Hawkeyes this year.

March 24th

Alabama: The easiest option. Based on the story and his friendship with Nick Saban, this is a dump. Could the deep Xavier McKinney be on the New England radar, despite an "awkward,quot; interview on the combine? And although the open receiver Henry Ruggs III is probably an impossible dream, it will be fun to watch his training.

March 25th

Baylor, Dayton, Navy: One of the most important calendar days. Belichick may not be in all three obviously, but there are some perspectives for the new English to be attentive. Consider broadband receiver Denzel Mims (who lit cone 3 on the combine) and Dayton's tight end Adam Trautman. And he will always monitor the Navy's training, at least in some way or fashion. While the odds say he will choose Trautman, he could deliberately keep him quiet to mislead people. (The state of Ohio, Maryland, Minnesota and the state of North Carolina are also scheduled for March 25).

March 27th

Florida State While it may not necessarily appear in Tallahassee, this will mark the beginning of the Florida part of the schedule. FSU is 27, South Florida is 30, the University of Florida is 31, Miami and Florida International are April 1 and Florida Atlantic is April 2. Belichick may not be at all, but our assumption is that given some of the alternatives during this stretch, he has at least two.

April 1st

Miami, Notre Dame, Texas: If Belichick is still on his Florida swing, he will be in Miami as he was two years ago. If not, you can guarantee that it will be in one of the others. Notre Dame offers many possibilities, including the open receiver Chase Claypool, but perhaps the most intriguing is the defender / special team Alohi Gilman, a character of high character and ex-Marina who can do a bit of everything. Mix in a stellar time of 3 cones, and it feels like a typical late-round Belichick selection.

April 3

LSU: A lot of talent in Baton Rouge means that LSU is a priority stop for the coach. The Safety Grant Delpit and Swiss runner / knife Clyde Edwards-Helaire are two types that stand out as possible Foxborough attacks along the way. I also imagine that, at least to get information about 2020 and beyond, they would be curious to see Joe Burrow test himself.