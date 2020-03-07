What channel is NY Guardians vs Dallas Renegades on today? Time, TV schedule for the game of Week 5 of XFL

When the New York Guardians face the Dallas Forsaken on Saturday, it will look different from what the two teams expected in October. The Forsaken made former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones the first overall pick in the draft and the Guardians took Matt McGloin four selections later. Neither of them will start in the Week 5 showdown of the teams.

Jones suffered an MCL injury at the end of the Renegades Week 4 loss to the Houston Roughnecks and is expected to be out for at least the next two weeks. McGloin was below the initial level in the season, which led to an explosion during a part-time interview with Diana Rusini of ESPN when he said: "We need to change the entire game plan." He proceeded to throw a pick-six on his next pass attempt. Luis Pérez is now the head of the Guardians (2-2), who will face Philip Nelson in the Forsaken quarterback (2-2).

Perez was 18 of 26 for 150 yards and a touchdown in a Week 4 victory over the Wildcats. It is likely to be the key if the Guardians manage to upset the Forsaken, who come from an abysmal offensive performance last week against the Roughnecks. The focus for Dallas will be to take care of the ball after committing five turnovers in a 27-20 loss to Houston.

Despite the offensive fights, the Forsaken were still in a winning position, but a 3-yard rotation of the Roughnecks sealed their destiny with less than two minutes to play.

"Just watching the game," Renegades coach Bob Stoops said, "I find it surprising that with two minutes remaining we were on the 3-yard line with the opportunity to tie the game or take the lead."

In a battle of backup quarterbacks, it could be who can take better care of the ball.

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about watching the game New York Guardians vs. Dallas Renegades, including start time, television channel and a full XFL calendar for Week 5.

What channel is Guardians vs. today? Renegades?

Television channel: Fox

Fox Live broadcast: Fox Sports Go

Saturday's game between the Guardians and the Forsaken will be aired on Fox and can be broadcast on the Fox Sports Go app.

What time is the game Guardians vs. XFL renegades?

Date: Saturday, March 7

Saturday, March 7 Weather: 5 pm. ET

5 pm. ET Location: TDECU Stadium in Houston

The XFL Week 5 game between the Seattle Dragons and Houston Roughnecks is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7. The Roughnecks play their home games at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, the former home of the Texas Rangers.

XFL Week 5 odds

Propagation: Forsaken -7.5

Forsaken -7.5 Total (plus / minus): 36.5

Both teams have a 2-2 record, so the differential seems surprisingly high with so much unknown. Both teams will start quarterback quarterbacks, which makes choosing a side more challenging and explains the total low of 36.5.

XFL Calendar Week 5

Saturday, March 7

Game Time TV Seattle Dragons in Houston Roughnecks 2 p.m. ET A B C New York Guardians in Dallas Renegades 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday March 8