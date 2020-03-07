What channel is Houston Roughnecks vs. today? Seattle Dragons? Time, TV schedule for the game of Week 5 of XFL

Houston Field Marshal P.J. Walker has been the best player in the XFL this season, but his defense is the main reason the Roughnecks went 4-0. Houston forced five turnovers against Dallas last week, including a loose ball recovery with less than two minutes left to play that stopped the Forsaken three yards from the end zone. The Roughnecks had 21 points of those turnovers to remain the only undefeated team in the XFL.

"We talk about those things to wear all the time," said Houston coach June Jones. "Our defense was still holding there. We needed to score more points when we had chances with those conclusions, but it's a team game and we did enough on each side of the ball to win."

The Houston defense dominated and the players had no qualms about notifying people. The Roughneck players mocked the renegade QB Landry Jones, telling the banking chambers, "Get Landry Jones the f-out of here."

Seattle enters the showdown at the other end of the spectrum. The Dragons went to the quarterback Brandon Silvers bench after the team fell into a 17-3 hole at halftime. The former South Florida standout, B.J. Daniels was about to return, but fell short in the defeat of the Dragons 23-16 against the BattleHawks (3-1). Daniels gave St. Louis a spark from the bank, highlighted by his 84 yards on the ground in seven carries. Daniels is expected to receive approval from the quarterback for the Dragons in Houston.

"I think we collected energy in the second half and tried to turn it into a game," Daniels said. "I am really grateful and proud of the teammates we have in Seattle because we all run for each other. Our boys are united, they are united."

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about watching the Seattle Dragons vs Houston Roughnecks, including the start time, the TV channel and a full XFL calendar for Week 5.

What channel is Roughnecks vs. today? Renegades?

Television channel: A B C

A B C Live broadcast: Look ESPN

Saturday's game between the Seattle Dragons and the Houston Roughnecks will air on ABC and can be broadcast on the Watch ESPN app.

What time is the game Dragons vs. Roughnecks XFL?

Date: Saturday, March 7

Saturday, March 7 Weather: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: TDECU Stadium in Houston

The XFL Week 5 game between the Seattle Dragons and Houston Roughnecks is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7. The Roughnecks play their home games at TDECU Stadium, which is home to the University of Houston Cougars and will host the XFL championship game on April 26.

XFL Week 5 odds

Propagation: Roughnecks -12.5

Roughnecks -12.5 Total (plus / minus): 46.5

The Roughnecks are the best team in the XFL and the Dragons could be the worst, so this great line makes sense. The Roughnecks are at 3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season, but their only loss of ATS came in Week 2 as eight-point favorites, their biggest spread until this week. The Dragons are 2-2 ATS this season and come from an ATS victory last week as losers of 12 points. The 12.5 point extension is the highest of any game this season.

The excess of successes in the first three games of Roughnecks this season before Week 4 set the trend with the low results. The dragons record over / under is 1-2-1 this season.

XFL Calendar Week 5

Saturday, March 7

Game Time TV Seattle Dragons in Houston Roughnecks 2 p.m. ET A B C New York Guardians in Dallas Renegades 5 pm. ET FOX

Sunday March 8