Wendy Williams is out of the market for now: this is the man she has been dating since she divorced Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is living her best life since she got rid of her unfaithful ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

The popular TV presenter has been playing the scene with several famous ladies and dating some men and flaunting their curves for the paparazzi to enjoy.

After hanging up and connecting with a couple of men, Wendy has found one that seems to be right with all the right notes.

It has been confirmed that for a few months, Wendy has been silently seeing New York City jeweler William Selby, (also known as Big Will or Willdaboss).

A source spoke with Hollywood life on the matter and said this: "She has been silently seeing someone new for a short time, about a month. He is the guy she dated last Friday, the one she was posting. They have had secret dinners at some occasions during the last month. "

The family friend told the publication: "Wendy is trying to keep things as private as possible. However, she seems really in love and happy. She is still quite new."

In a recent episode of his homonymous talk show, The Wendy Williams show, the mother of a 55-year-old was very honest about her love life and said she discarded older men.

While talking about Al Pacino & # 39; s, 79, who separated from his 40-year-old girlfriend, Maeital Dohan, Wendy said: "I had an appointment with a 65-year-old man, and that's just an age difference from 10 years, and I was like, no, I'm not ready for this & # 39; ".

She added: "I'm not ready for that! No. I had a lot of money and everything, Ivy League, and all that … But after dinner I had, I need to rock it to sleep softly. The purpose of meeting someone is grow old together. If you already know someone who is old, what is the growth in that? "

According to Wendy, she hopes to get married again and her boyfriend can make the rings.

She confessed: “You can never say never! As my marriage was falling apart, I knew it in my mind, and now I am finally divorced. I want to get married again, I do it, I do it. I don't know if it will happen again, but you know, I'm dating. There are some qualified suitors, believe me, you!

Ad

The media personality says it as it is.



Post views:

0 0