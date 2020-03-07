We lose an hour on Sunday for daylight saving time – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – It's time to "get ahead,quot; for summer time on Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m., but authorities say it should change more than their watches.

Local fire departments are promoting their annual campaign "Change your watch, change your battery,quot; and are encouraging residents to adopt the simple habit of saving lives.

"It's an easy, economical and proven way to protect your family and your home," said Jason Baloga, fire chief of Farmington Hills.

With the sunrise an hour later, which means it will be darker later in the morning, the Michigan Department of Transportation also reminds motorists to be careful with pedestrians, runners and cyclists.

"Driving through school zones becomes more challenging for motorists during the first week of the schedule change," said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. "Pedestrians, runners and cyclists should wear brighter and more reflective clothing to be seen more easily, and those behind the wheel should pay close attention and eliminate distractions while driving."

