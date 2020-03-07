Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu confirms a successful ACL surgery | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML93537fc7960d609dbdfe37f40928e15811% %MINIFYHTML93537fc7960d609dbdfe37f40928e15812%





Gerard Deulofeu says his knee surgery went well

%MINIFYHTML93537fc7960d609dbdfe37f40928e15813% %MINIFYHTML93537fc7960d609dbdfe37f40928e15814%

Watford's end, Gerard Deulofeu, says the surgery at his ACL break has been a success, describing it as "perfect."

%MINIFYHTML93537fc7960d609dbdfe37f40928e15815% %MINIFYHTML93537fc7960d609dbdfe37f40928e15816%

The 25-year-old Spaniard suffered the injury during last weekend's victory over Liverpool Premier League leaders and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

On Saturday, Watford posted a photo of Deulofeu after the operation on his official Twitter account.

"I just want to say thanks to all the love and the messages you sent me in the last days, I can see the quality people around me," said a statement from Deulofeu.

"The surgery with Dr. Monllau was perfect, I greatly appreciate his work.

"I am strong and people who know me … know that I will work very hard to come back soon and be healthy."

Watford's victory over Liverpool took them out of the last three, but Deulofeu's absence represents a great challenge in his fight against relegation.