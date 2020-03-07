Watch Rajput and Shahid Kapoor spend their Saturday afternoon at the gym

We could all look forward to the weekend to break the routine and let go, but it's never a bad day for the stars. Spotted together when leaving the gym today, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were captured by the paparazzi.

%MINIFYHTML8fc15f02fc65cc79a9f8fb2065f153d613% %MINIFYHTML8fc15f02fc65cc79a9f8fb2065f153d614%

With their completely black training clothes on the way out, Shahid and Mira look fit and fabulous after their session in the gym. Check out the couple's photos below and find some inspiration for their gym this weekend.