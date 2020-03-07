Warm weather poses a risk of spring flooding – Up News Info

CHASKA, Minnesota (Up News Info) – The weekend will bring excessively warm temperatures to the state of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. And when the first warm-up of the season comes, it is inevitable. Minnesotans will go out and enjoy it.

Jim and Joanne Weygand were among the many who took a walk in the mild climate.

“Jim walks regularly,” said Joanne Weygand, “when the temperature reaches a certain point, I also walk. But if it's too cold, I don't go for a walk. "

The couple is from Carver, MN. When heated, flooding is always the most important thing.

Jim Weygand said: “Carver is always worried. We do not have a good collection system as they have it here in Chaska, so it has been a great concern in the past. This year I don't think it's going to be so bad. "

According to the meteorologists of the National Meteorological Service, we have not yet left the forest.

"We are at that stage where we do not know exactly what will happen," said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “The biggest unknown is how much precipitation we will get during the rest of March and April. Many times, that has a great impact on the season, especially when we have all this melting in the first half of the season. Any precipitation besides that could end up being a problem, ”said Hasenstein.

As of March 7, the season has seen an ideal melt, but that could change quickly.

"The worst case scenario would be a kind of great snowstorm that cools our snow cover, followed by significant rains," said Hasenstein.

April snow is not something unknown here in Minnesota, and it could well happen again this year.

“It only remains to be seen. We have had snowstorms in April in recent years. We can't rule it out. It's something to keep in mind, ”said Hasenstein.