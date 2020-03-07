Wales & # 39; Alun Wyn Jones calls for action on the Joe Marler incident | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML9166e6bf1946f4340037f322819ba7c211% %MINIFYHTML9166e6bf1946f4340037f322819ba7c212%





%MINIFYHTML9166e6bf1946f4340037f322819ba7c213% %MINIFYHTML9166e6bf1946f4340037f322819ba7c214% Alun Wyn Jones was unhappy with an incident that involved Joe Marler in Twickenham on Saturday

%MINIFYHTML9166e6bf1946f4340037f322819ba7c215% %MINIFYHTML9166e6bf1946f4340037f322819ba7c216%

Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones says he expects World Rugby to review a first half incident that saw his sensitive area seized by England's support Joe Marler at Twickenham.

The forward of the Marler Harlequins, who has a disciplinary record to cadres, escaped the sanction after an incident in the first half that party officials did not notice during a Guinness Six Nations clash that England won 33-30.

But it is likely to be seen by the commissioner who cites the party, which could leave Marler in disciplinary problems.

World Rugby's punishment for what they call "seizing or twisting the testicles,quot; varies from a suspension of 12 weeks to 24 weeks or more.

Speaking at the press conference after the Welsh game, Jones said: "I have 138 tests for my country. If I react, I receive a red card. It's hard, isn't it?

"Let's hope World Rugby sees it. Joe is a good guy, a lot of things happen in a rugby field."

Joe Marler is approached by Leon Brown of Wales during the game at Twickenham

"It's hard as a captain these days because you can't talk to a referee about anything, you feel."

"I look at the touch judge. He obviously didn't see what happened, and that's fine."

"Many images have been shown. It seems that many followers saw what happened."

"It's very frustrating that we talk a lot about TMO (television game officials) and footage reviews, however, it doesn't seem like much happens."

Jones added that he shook hands with Marler after the game.

Justin Tipuric scored two of Wales' three attempts

The defeat of Wales by 33-30 was their third consecutive during this season's tournament, the first time it has happened in a Six Nations campaign since 2007.

Flanker Justin Tipuric scored two attempts, while midfielder Dan Biggar also landed when Wales took advantage of England finishing the game with 13 players on the field to beat the hosts in the second half.

But they remain without a Six Nations victory at Twickenham for eight years, despite scoring 30 points there for the first time.

0:49 The head of England, Eddie Jones, criticized the decision to expel Manu Tuilagi and says he "lacked common sense." The head of England, Eddie Jones, criticized the decision to expel Manu Tuilagi and says he "lacked common sense."

Welsh head coach Wayne Pivac said: "We are looking to improve, obviously. But we are here to win test matches and we have not done so in recent weeks."

"Therefore, we must ensure that we have a good look at the game and learn from it."

"We have a game against Scotland within seven days and that is an important game for us to continue building the way we want to play the game."

When asked about a late red card for the center of England, Manu Tuilagi, after a shoulder load in the wing of Wales George North, Pivac added: "I thought it was the right decision."

On Wales' injuries, he said: "Jake Ball has injured an AC joint. It seems that it will require surgery and will be around 12 weeks.

"There are some knocked out boys. I think Leigh (Halfpenny) did very well when leaving for the second half. He has a massive knee injury, which has been stitched."

0:58 Highlights of England's 33-30 Six Nations victory over Wales on Saturday night Highlights of England's 33-30 Six Nations victory over Wales on Saturday night

"The positive thing was that we continued. We created pressure in the right areas of the field in the last quarter of the game."

"That pressure became penalties and the constant infractions ended in a yellow card (for England's Ellis Genge).

"Then the red card incident happened. We had to increase the pressure for those things to happen and it was nice to be able to do it."