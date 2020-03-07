Volunteers, local leaders plant trees in celebration of Arbor Day – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Volunteers set out to plant hundreds of trees in Wilmington on Saturday morning to celebrate Tree Day.

Participants include Cal Fire, City Plants, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Energy, LA Sanitation and Environment, StreetsLA, the Department of Recreation and Parks, LA Conservation Corps, Koreatown Youth and Community Center, North East Trees, LA Beautification Team, Tree People and A Cleaner Greener East LA and Councilman Joe Buscaino.

The objective of the event is to plant 350 new trees surrounding the Banning Museum and Recreation Center.

A community fair is planned after voluntary tree planting. Along with family events, food, music and exhibits, trees will also be available to city residents in order of arrival.

The event is scheduled to go from 8:30 a.m. at 1:30 p.m. in the Banning Museum.