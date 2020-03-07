Vitality Superleague: Manchester Thunder keeps a perfect record with the victory of Loughborough | Netball news

The third round concludes the Sky Sports Arena & Mix starting at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, when Celtic Dragons receives London Pulse





Amy Carter and Manchester Thunder had to come from behind to claim a third win of the season

Looking at the barrel of a first loss of the season, Manchester Thunder demonstrated why they are Super League champions with an excellent comeback to beat Loughborough and stay perfect at the top of the table.

The Bath team left the glove on Friday night with an impressive victory over Wasps, leaving Thunder and London Pulse knowing they would need victories to keep up with the semifinalists last season.

And Thunder delivered, knocking down a deficit of 12 goals to catch Lightning in the final moments and then overcome them for a 67-64 victory.

There was also action in Hertfordshire on Saturday when Saracens Mavericks was back in the top four with a 61-45 victory over Severn Stars.

Perfect thunder after stirring the return

Loughborough has proven to be a thorn on the side of Thunder for the past two years and it seemed like it was again, as Lightning had the best of the first three quarters of an exciting game at Belle Vue.

Sara Bayman's side, without the injured Nat Panagarry, started quickly with Ella Clark and Mark Cholhok forging an early lead. However, Thunder's star-packed attack itself, with Joyce Mvula in the first seven, finished the first 15 minutes with a one-goal lead.

A spectacular second quarter of Lightning turned the game around and gave them an eight-goal lead to the break, Cholhok kept his impressive form in the shooter's bib.

Another crowd full of Superleague did everything possible to change things for the home team, but Thunder could not get going and it was Lightning who continued to move away before a spectacular late attack by the champions.

Mvula helped Thunder escape at the end of the third quarter when Thunder's game creators began to flip the crucial ball and Lightning, despite a series of changes, failed to stop the flow and the leadership had been reduced to one with eight minutes remaining

While the teams exchanged goals, Lightning had a two-goal lead with two minutes remaining, but as is often the case, the defense was great for Karen Greig and Thunder, who caught and then moved away at the crucial moment for a three-goal goals. success.

Until next time – Manchester Thunder Get on the road for the fourth round when you travel to Worcester Arena to face the Severn Stars so far without victories next Saturday, while Flash of lightning they are the hosts of Monday night netball as the Sky sports the cameras are heading to Loughborough his confrontation with Mavericks.

Results of the third round and matches Friday Mermaids Strathclyde 61-53 Storm Surrey Team bath 63-51 Wasps Saturday Saracens Mavericks 61-45 Severn Stars Manchester Thunder 67-64 Loughborough Lightning Monday Celtic Dragons vs London Pulse

And thunder in the last 2 minutes 😆😆😆 final game of round 3 coming Monday LIVE IN @SkyNetball then @carolinebarker and I will bring you all the information and clips you need in #offthecourt much to talk about … – Tamsin Greenway (@tamsingreenway) March 7, 2020

Mavs too strong for the fighting stars

After a great victory at the opening of the season against Severn Stars, the Mavericks and the Stars met again a fortnight later, and the result was the same: an emphatic victory of the Mavs.

Sasha Corbin in action by Saracens Mavericks

Kat Ratnapala's team had won by 21 goals in Birmingham and, although the margin was not so large, a 61-45 success at Hertfordshire Sports Village was the tonic for the Mavs who had lost at Wasps on Monday night.

The stars came in the back of two defeats to start the start, but they coincided with the hosts from the beginning, taking advantage of the central opening pass to stay ahead for the first few minutes, but Mavericks hit the accelerator in the middle of the opening room .

There were many lessons, lessons and heartbreak we took from the Wasps game in today's game and there were many positive aspects that came out of training this week. It was a really strong squad performance, the changes from the bench helped us.

From 5-4 down, and inspired by England shooter George Fisher, Mavericks took a 10-6 lead and with Jo Trip leading a defensive circle turning the ball, it was the hosts who finished the first quarter with an advantage of 19-8.

They never seemed to lose that advantage, and despite the energetic resistance of the Stars that kept them in a contact distance that could not approach more than five goals, defensive errors were their ruin when Mavs entered halftime with an advantage of 12 goals.

It was an honor even in the third quarter before Stars began to threaten the most unlikely returns, reaching eight goals in one stage.

But Mavericks walked away in recent moments, Kadeen Corbin joined Fisher to be almost perfect under the post, the couple lost only two of 59 shots between them, as Mavericks closed a second dominant victory of the season.

Until next time – Mavericks they are live in Sky Sports for their next action, chasing a third win of the season when they face Loughborough Lightning while Stars They continue their search for a first victory of the season on Saturday when they receive champion Manchester Thunder.

Vitality Netball Superleague season coverage continues with the third round on Monday when London Pulse entertains Celtic Dragons. join us Sky Sports Arena, Mixture and YouTube from 6.45 p.m.