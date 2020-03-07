Vigil carried out for 7-Eleven secretary killed in robbery, 3 in custody – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML851bf42040729e13b5a93bbeee917c4811% %MINIFYHTML851bf42040729e13b5a93bbeee917c4812%

– Frequent friends and customers gathered at Riverside 7-Eleven on Friday night to remember a dear employee and young father who was killed last week.

"We work together, we laugh together," said Jamil Maomar, a co-worker, in an emotional vigil held outside the convenience store.

Waqar "Vic,quot; Tarveer, 28, was killed while working on the job he recently took to care for his little daughter.

"He had a good soul," said Maomar. “He had a good heart. He just wants to talk to customers, he doesn't care if he finished his job or not. "

But last Friday, one of those customers found Tarveer fighting for his last moments of life inside the convenience store. He had been fatally shot and his murderers escaped.

That was the last target location in a series of robberies at three 7-Eleven stores across Riverside County that morning.

Using a large number of surveillance videos and getting help from the public, three people have been arrested and charged with Tarveer's death.

"He was a very reliable gentleman, very hardworking and very kind," said Ryan Railsback, an officer at the Riverside Police Department.

Railsback said several local officials frequent the convenience store and quickly became friends with Tarveer.

"We have some of our officers who just couldn't believe it," he said.

Detectives said John Lamont Bush, 30, shot and killed Tarveer, which ended the night's robbery wave. He was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Roderick Lamar Grandison, 47, was arrested in Compton. Police said he was the passenger in the escape car and also committed at least one of the other two armed robberies.

The last suspect, Marleiya Barnes, 33, was arrested in Los Angeles. Police believe she was the driver of the vehicle and helped the men escape the three crimes.