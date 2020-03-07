Video shows men suspected of stealing and assaulting a pizza delivery man – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have posted a video that they say shows two men who assaulted and robbed a pizza delivery man last month.

The suspects left in a red Nissan Altima with pizza, driver identification and credit cards. Then they used several of the victim's cards in several businesses.

Police said both men are in their teens or in their 20s.

The video shows them leaving a QT service station.

Anyone with information about the men or the crime should call the Fort Worth police at 817.392.4382.

