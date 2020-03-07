Video shows men suspected of stealing and assaulting a pizza delivery man – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have posted a video that they say shows two men who assaulted and robbed a pizza delivery man last month.

#Notice These two suspects attacked and robbed a pizza delivery driver on February 21. They provided a fake address and stole your ID, debit and credit cards. They were seen in a red Nissan Altima. The footage is in #QT after the attack. Please call 817-392-4382. pic.twitter.com/OHx2H7Fi75 – Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 6, 2020

The suspects left in a red Nissan Altima with pizza, driver identification and credit cards. Then they used several of the victim's cards in several businesses.

%MINIFYHTML2633828a278058584b6db6f35af999c211% %MINIFYHTML2633828a278058584b6db6f35af999c212%

Police said both men are in their teens or in their 20s.

The video shows them leaving a QT service station.

Anyone with information about the men or the crime should call the Fort Worth police at 817.392.4382.