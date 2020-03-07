Ventura County reports a suspected positive case of coronavirus, pending CDC confirmation – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Officials report an allegedly positive case of the new coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, in Ventura County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the USA. UU. They must perform a secondary confirmation, which is currently pending.

The person in question was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise from San Francisco to Mexico.

That individual is currently in quarantine at home and shows mild symptoms.

Ventura County Public Health officials say they are working with the California Department of Public Health to notify anyone who may have been in contact with the patient.

“There is no evidence of community transmission in Ventura County. This is a case related to travel, ”said Ventura County Public Health Officer, Dr. Robert Levin. “We understand the concern that is causing this new virus. The risk to the public of COVID-19 remains low. Community members are encouraged to follow the same steps they would take to help prevent colds and the flu. It is still recommended to prepare for social distancing. ”

As of March 5, the California Department of Public Health has confirmed 60 positive cases in California. This is the first allegedly positive case, pending confirmation from the CDC, in Ventura County.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after exposure.

If you notice symptoms, seek medical attention.

