Vanessa Hudgens adds a naked angel to the tattoo collection

In addition to showing her obscene new ink, the actress of & # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; Share a clip that captures the first time you see the design engraved on the right side of your body.

Vanessa Hudgens It has been added to his tattoo collection with a bold new ink, from a naked angel.

The "Bad Boys for Life"Star shared an image of his latest addition on his Instagram page on Thursday, March 5th. The design, on the right side of his body near his ribcage, features an angel with wings and no clothes, with a star on his head.

Next to the image, Vanessa wrote: "Divine female angel. Not me … my tattoo. But you can call me that, if you want. #Thirstythursday @drag_ink".

The 30-year-old actress also shared a video clip of the first moment she saw her tattoo, which showed her running towards the mirror to look before she gasped in admiration, while you could see the legendary tattoo artist Bang Bang giving a thumb. in the background

"Lol, this was the first time I saw him. I never looked. Hilarious. I love it very much @drag_ink. What. A. Legend." She captioned the video.

Vanessa has had no qualms about adding tattoos in recent months, and also enlisted Bang Bang to burn a sunflower on the side of her left breast in January.