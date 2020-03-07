USA UU. Will provide state-of-the-art Mark VI armed patrols to Ukraine – Defense Blog

The US government UU. He plans to provide additional assistance in the amount of $ 125 million of military assistance to Ukraine, including the latest generation patrol vehicles Mark VI, CNN reported Friday.

According to CNN, the new assistance package includes armed artillery and Mark VI patrol radars, the latter being considered particularly important given Ukraine's tensions with Russia in the Black Sea and the Azov Sea.

"As a matter of policy, the Department of Defense does not comment on or confirm potential or pending security assistance packages while under review by Congress," Pentagon spokeswoman Lt. Col. Carla Gleason told CNN.

The MK VI is designed to meet the requirements of an armored boat with greater range, more lethal firepower and sea maintenance capabilities that exceeded the capabilities of the Navy's small boat. They can perform missions in the open ocean to protect defense forces.

Versatile patrol vessels can support search and seizure operations, maritime interception operations, theater security cooperation operations and other clandestine security force activities. They can function as escorts for high-value assets and also participate in mine hunting and rapid attack fighting.

The 85-foot-long vessels averaged a speed of 25 knots, a little less than 30 mph.

The main mission of Mark VI Patrol Boats is to provide capacity to persistently patrol coastal areas beyond protected ports and bays with the purpose of forcibly protecting friendly forces and coalition and critical infrastructure. These missions include: security force assistance (SFA); escort of high value units (HVU); visit, board, search and seizure operations (VBSS); and theater security cooperation (TSC).