US private contractor buys 46 Hornet F / A-18 fighters retired from Australia – Defense Blog

The Australian Government Department of Defense reported that US private contractor Air USA is buying up to 46 Hornet F / A-18 fighter jets.

"The workers at RAAF Base Williamtown will service and prepare up to 46 retired F / A-18 Classic Hornet aircraft that will be sold to the Air USA air combat training company," he said in the statement.

The retired Australian F / A-18A / B Hornet fighter jets will be used to provide training services to the United States Air Force and will be prepared over the next three or four years.

Defense Industry Minister Deputy Hon Melissa Price said the job will provide job security for workers in the NSW Hunter region.

"The work to prepare these aircraft and components for sale will provide 24 direct jobs in the industry, while the Air Force will transition from the classic Hornet to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter," said Minister Price.

"This highlights the strong performance of the region's defense industry in the service and maintenance of classic Hornets in the past 30 years."

"In addition to work directly supported by work at the RAAF Williamtown Base, more jobs are expected to be created in the defense industry throughout Australia through repair and overhaul of aircraft service components."

The RAAF Classic Hornet fleet is being phased out as the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter is introduced into service. The Morrison government has now received 20 fighters from the joint strike, of a total order of 72.

Air USA is a contractor of the US government. UU. It offers an impressive variety of tactical aircraft services to US defense agencies. UU., To defense contractors and foreign governments.