Urban Icon wins at Wolverhampton | Racing news

Urban Icon seems destined for bigger and better things after trying a cut above its rivals upon its return at the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Lady Wulfruna Stakes in Wolverhampton.

Although he was unlucky in five starts last season, the four-year-old, trained by Richard Hannon, brought some of the strongest forms to the table at the seven-jackpot prize, which finished eighth in the 2000 and fourth Guineas in Jersey Stakes in Royal Ascot.

Expelled from favorite 2-1, Cityscape's son was sent by Ryan Moore to the house with the couple crossing the line three quarters of Documenting away.

Hannon said: "It was lovely for him. He has always been a good horse and Michael Pescod (owner) has been very patient.

"We've always liked it and almost won many races last year. We set it aside after the July meeting this year."

"He has spent a lot of time off the track, but he has always been a good horse and he showed it there, it was very easy."

"He got the trip very well. I took him to Kempton last week and Sean Levey rode it and thought he might need it, so he will."

A departure at the end of the mile on All-Weather Championship Day, for which Paddy Power installed it as a 3-1 favorite, seems to be on the cards for Urban Icon, with its latest success doubling as a qualifying fast track for the Good Friday event in Lingfield.

Hannon added: "We'll think where we are going, but it will probably go to Lingfield. It's a huge prize and you wouldn't get it for winning a Group Two."