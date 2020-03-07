Up News Info Saturday Morning Links: March 7, 2020 – Up News Info

Survey: Most Minnesotans say temperatures in the 60s mean time for shortsWith the warm weather ahead this weekend, Up News Info turned to Facebook and Twitter to ask a controversial question for the people of Minnesota. When can you start wearing shorts?

Minnesota History: 3 years since the first tornado touchdowns in state historyOn March 6, 2017, three EF-1 tornadoes landed in Minnesota. Two were near the border of Iowa, in the counties of Freeborn and Faribault. The third was in central Minnesota, in Zimmerman, about 45 miles north of the Twin Cities. %MINIFYHTML93877a77a7b1d08300b42b68d61f500f11% %MINIFYHTML93877a77a7b1d08300b42b68d61f500f12%