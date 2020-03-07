Unflattering photos of Kim Kardashian's rear leak!

Bradley Lamb
Kim Kardashian was seen shopping with the film crew of Keeping Up with the Kardashian at Nordstrom in Woodland Hills, California.

Kim was dressed to impress, and her hair and makeup looked great. But the pants she chose were very, as we can politely say, not very flattering.

Cowboy leather pants gathered in the back and made it look like Kim was wearing adult diapers under her pants.

As soon as the images were published, they became viral on social media, and many called Kardashian's beautiful sister a "diaper booty."

Here are the images:

