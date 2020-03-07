Unflattering photos of Kim Kardashian's rear leak!

Kim Kardashian was seen shopping with the film crew of Keeping Up with the Kardashian at Nordstrom in Woodland Hills, California.

Kim was dressed to impress, and her hair and makeup looked great. But the pants she chose were very, as we can politely say, not very flattering.

Cowboy leather pants gathered in the back and made it look like Kim was wearing adult diapers under her pants.

As soon as the images were published, they became viral on social media, and many called Kardashian's beautiful sister a "diaper booty."

Here are the images:

Kim has a new hobby, binge watching Netflix.

The founder of KKW Cosmetics told People magazine that she has recently been obsessed watching Netflix's next level relationship program, Love is Blind.

Kim revealed on Twitter that best friend La La Anthony recommended watching the show, says she's obsessed & # 39; with the extreme vision of the program about love.

The series documents several couples as they go from "meeting and committing without ever seeing each other,quot; to "walk down the aisle on their wedding day," according to People.