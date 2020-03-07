UK Open: Gary Anderson and Peter Wright suffer the exit of the UK Open | Darts news

%MINIFYHTMLcdbb2d67675bd4362eb893fea291d63611% %MINIFYHTMLcdbb2d67675bd4362eb893fea291d63612%





Former champions Gary Anderson and Peter Wright crashed at the UK Open after the sixth round losses on Saturday night at Minehead.

Anderson suffered a 10-9 loss to Jelle Klaasen, while Daryl Gurney put an end to the hopes of the current Wright world champion with an impressive 10-6 victory at Butlins.

The 159-player field was reduced to 32 after a gigantic Friday of action, and after Saturday’s fifth and sixth round, only eight players from five different nations stand and fight during a marathon on Sunday when the champion will have to Win three matches.

Gurney saved the best for last, having survived the darts of Keegan Brown and William O & # 39; Connor already in the tournament, he did not suffer such a fate against Snakebite, leaving a 10-6 winner in a match that saw Superchin take advantage of all the opportunities that occurred to him. path.

Wright had made his way to a 5-3 lead, but remarkably missed double darts on four successive legs when Gurney, who won the Players Championship title at this place a couple of years ago, capitalized to seal his place in the quarterfinals where Klaasen is located

The Dutch reached the quarterfinals for the first time in more than three years thanks to a fight against the 2018 champion Anderson, whom he had not defeated since 2013.

There was nothing between the couple during the competition, and a decisive on the last leg was not a surprise, but it was Klaasen who remained calm to reserve his place on the last day.

Jelle Klaasen knocked out Gary Anderson on a day that also saw world champion Peter Wright defeated

Final draw for the UK open room Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Gerwyn Price Michael van Gerwen vs Rob cross Daryl Gurney vs Jelle Klaasen Jamie Hughes vs Jonny Clayton

It was a two-game story on Saturday for Miguel Van gerwen who had to be at his best to knock out defending champion Nathan Aspinall on Friday. In the afternoon, the Dutchman was dragged into a dogfight with Jason Lowe, who defended himself 5-0 to lead 9-8.

But MVG found its best form in the final stages, as pressure told Lowe, who only secured his Tour card at Q-School in January, and Van Gerwen got a 10-9 victory to reach the last 16 where old rival James Wade faced.

But The Machine, champion in 2008 and 2011, took out the best of Van Gerwen, which reached a 4-1 lead with an average of 120. The world number 1 could not maintain that standard, but still achieved an average of 108 in a 10-4 victory that leaves him on the road to a third crown of the United Kingdom Open and the first since 2016.

Michael van Gerwen continues to search for a third UK Open title

Gerwyn Price Keep on track for the perfect birthday gift: an important third title. The Iceman celebrated his 35th birthday with a couple of wins on Saturday, beating Ricky Evans 10-3 in the fifth round on Saturday afternoon and continuing with a thriller against Gabriel Clemens.

The two-time Grand Slam of Darts champion, Price, who won the last two tournaments he has played in, was pushed by Clemens, but an average of 103 was enough to do the job: "It's a good birthday present for me ! "he said later.

Meanwhile, world no 4 Rob cross is in the last eight for the third consecutive year. Last year's runner-up beat Stephen Bunting and Michael Smith in their double on Saturday, beating a thriller against Bully Boy for the first time thanks to a shootout in the last leg.

The draw gave him a clash with Bunting, the man he faces in Liverpool in Thursday's Premier League, and again there was little between the two, but Voltage is finding a way to win games despite not being at his best.

With three important titles to his credit, he had the nerve to win the last two stages and set his quarter-final date with Van Gerwen.

Results of the Fifth Round of the United Kingdom Open Gerwyn Price 10-9 Gabriel Clemens Jonny Clayton 10-8 Chris Dobey Michael van Gerwen 10-4 James wade Jamie Hughes 10-5 Mensur Suljovic Jelle Klaasen 10-9 Gary Anderson Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-8 Kyle McKinstry Daryl Gurney 10-6 Peter Wright Rob cross 10-8 Stephen Bunting

Jonny Clayton He made headlines in the afternoon, achieving a brilliant final of nine darts on his way to an impressive 10-8 victory over Chris Dobey who reserved a place in his first quarterfinals of the UK Open.

Ferret's Premier League debut as Challenger ended in a 7-1 loss to Smith, but produced the perfect stage in the 12th stage of his victory over Dobey that led him to a final meeting with eight. Jamie Hughes who booked a first quarter-final in a televised event of the PDC with a 10-5 defeat by Mensur Suljovic.

Clayton's nine-darter was the ninth in the history of the UK Open, and the first since Michael van Gerwen accomplished the feat in 2016.

"It's a very special moment for me and I'm crazy," said Clayton, who beat his roommate on the weekend, Joe Cullen, 10-4 earlier in the fourth round action on Saturday.

"I've never played one in a tournament before. I've practiced some, but only my dog ​​was watching, so doing it in front of a crowd has shown that I can do it."

Another player who reaches the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time is the two-time youth world champion. Dimitri Van den Bergh and like Clayton and Hughes, he pursues an older maiden.

The Belgian comes to life on the televised stage with a couple of quarterfinals of the World Championship in the last three years, but has not yet really achieved its potential, but a 10-8 victory in Stage Two ended hopes of Kyle McKinstry

However, Van den Bergh will face Price, while McKinstry can keep his head up after a better performance at the PDC, which began with a victory over Fallon Sherrock on Friday afternoon and ended with a check for £ 7,500.

