UC Berkeley police search for aggravated assault suspect – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – Berkeley police are investigating an aggravated assault with a knife that occurred early Friday, according to authorities.

The incident happened at 2:44 a.m. in Channing Way, east of Telegraph Avenue, according to the University of California Police Department.

Police said a suspect was seen fleeing the scene west on Channing Way on foot.

Police have not provided any description of the suspect until Friday morning. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

