Tyrrell Hatton leads Rory McIlroy in Bay Hill after the difficult third round | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML765f04b2030535fbb5f3700fb2b834c211% %MINIFYHTML765f04b2030535fbb5f3700fb2b834c212%

Watch the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational live at Sky Sports Golf starting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday





%MINIFYHTML765f04b2030535fbb5f3700fb2b834c213% %MINIFYHTML765f04b2030535fbb5f3700fb2b834c214% Tyrrell Hatton leads by two shots on the last day

%MINIFYHTML765f04b2030535fbb5f3700fb2b834c215% %MINIFYHTML765f04b2030535fbb5f3700fb2b834c216%

Tyrrell Hatton leads Rory McIlroy by two shots after a third round of tests at the Arnold Palmer Invitational that only saw one player shoot under par.

Hatton made birdies on two of the last three holes to finish in six under par, two ahead of world number one McIlroy and Marc Leishman.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Danny Lee, Harris English and Sungjae Im are all in three under, with Sung Kang in one under the only other player under par for the tournament.

Stormy winds and firm greens created difficult conditions and Max Homa was the only player who shot below average for the third round, and his 70s saw him finish in the pair.

The busy leaderboard establishes an intriguing final day, with Hatton chasing a first victory on the PGA Tour and McIlroy with the goal of continuing a remarkable career that has seen him finish in the top five in his last six appearances on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy turned around in a couple

None of the first headlines on the third day was able to regain ground, with only two players under par for the third round when co-leaders Hatton and Kang separated.

Kang soon found himself in the lead when Hatton fired a shot in the first hole.

PGA Live Golf Tour Live

Both players made birdies in the third, Hatton holing an excellent putt from the edge of the green, but Kang missed a short putt on par in the fourth to fall back to seven low.

The 32-year-old regained the lead with a birdie in the next hole.

Hatton kept in touch with a good pair saved in the seventh, but a double bogey in the ninth saw him drop to five under par.

That score was enough for a part of the lead when Kang hit two shots in the water on his way to the triple bogeying on 11.

Sung Kang could not maintain his leadership from the intermediate stage

Kang recovered with a birdie to go on a four-way tie with Hatton, Marc Leishman and Danny Lee, who hid behind a tree to make birdie on the 12th.

McIlroy joined the leading group with a birdie on the 16th, but threw a shot in the latter after landing between the rocks at the edge of the water with his approach to the green.

Lee double boge the last to lose the absolute advantage and it was Hatton who claimed the advantage at the end of the third day with birdies at 16 and 18.