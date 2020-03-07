Tyler Cameron launches new charity in honor of his late mother

Tyler cameron and his brothers are launching a charity in memory of his late mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron.

Her mother died of a cerebral aneurysm on March 1, at the age of 55.

A week after his sudden death, Tyler and his family are working to honor his mother and his legacy. Austin Cameron, the brother of the star, appears as the organizer of a GoFundMe page that was launched on Friday, March 6.

"In the wake of this tragic event, we feel obligated to honor our mother. We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she always has; we believe this is the best way to continue her legacy of donations. "said the statement. "Instead of flowers, we ask you to donate to the GoFundMe account so we can begin our quest to serve others as if they had had their whole lives."

The statement concluded: "Thank you for all the support and love that the community has given us. We are forever grateful."