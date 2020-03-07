Tyler Cameron launches new charity in honor of his late mother

Tyler cameron and his brothers are launching a charity in memory of his late mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron.
High schoolHer mother died of a cerebral aneurysm on March 1, at the age of 55.
A week after his sudden death, Tyler and his family are working to honor his mother and his legacy. Austin Cameron, the brother of the star, appears as the organizer of a GoFundMe page that was launched on Friday, March 6.
"In the wake of this tragic event, we feel obligated to honor our mother. We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she always has; we believe this is the best way to continue her legacy of donations. "said the statement. "Instead of flowers, we ask you to donate to the GoFundMe account so we can begin our quest to serve others as if they had had their whole lives."
The statement concluded: "Thank you for all the support and love that the community has given us. We are forever grateful."
Since the GoFundMe page was launched, the "In Memory of Andrea Cameron,quot; fundraiser has raised more than $ 10,000 from 139 donors. They are halfway through their initial goal of $ 20,000.
Earlier this week, Tyler and his brothers Ryan and Austin opened to The Palm Beach Post about the unwavering love and support they received from their mother.
Tyler talked about his mother's support when it came to his appearance in High school. "She was very supportive," he told the publication. "But what was so incredible … she supported (star of the season Hannah Brown) and everyone else who was part of that show, but also supported random fans."
They also spoke with affection of their mother's willingness to always give back to her community and to those who need help.
"My mother didn't care who you were, where you came from, what you did or anything," Ryan said. "She saw everyone as equal. I just wanted to help everyone and help them with anything they needed help with."
To donate to the Cameron GoFundMe, go here.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.