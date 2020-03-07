Twin Cities janitors reach an agreement with employers to avoid strike – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Hundreds of Twin Cities janitors have reached an agreement on a new contract with their employers, avoiding a strike.

Local media report that Service Employee International Union Local 26 reached the agreement on Saturday, two days before a strike began on Monday.

The four-year agreement includes salary increases of $ 2.20 during the term of the contract for full-time workers.

Some part-time workers will go from $ 11.12 per hour to $ 16 during the term of the contract. All full-time workers will also receive six sick days paid for the second year of the agreement.

