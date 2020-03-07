Trinidad beats Buena Vista, wins 46-43 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLaa8a789ed63af52fb9f3826c775eca5311% %MINIFYHTMLaa8a789ed63af52fb9f3826c775eca5312%

Trinidad miners won the Demons of Buena Vista by little in a 46-43 contest on Wednesday, February 26.

Both teams will stay at home in their next competition, with Trinidad as the host of St. Mary's and Buena Vista and facing Lamar.

No team or player statistics have been reported for this contest.

