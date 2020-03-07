Tradition of "Hockey Hair,quot; Tradition alive and well in 2020 Boys & # 39; State – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – "Hockey Hair,quot; is a beloved tradition of the Minnesota children's hockey tournament, and the youth of the Maple Grove High School team do not disappoint.

The only thing a hockey player should have, apart from the will to win, is a sweet hairstyle.

"I like how the wings come out on the sides, you can see the back of a helmet and a hat, an upside down hat," said junior defender Cal Thomas. “My mom likes … (my grandmother) she likes it too. She likes long hair … (my girlfriend) loves it. "

These guys are not shy with their appearance.

"My brother did it when he played in high school and it was a good inspiration for me," said second-year forward Chayton Fischer. "I will probably cut an inch, maybe an inch and a half, and then redo the lines on the side, start up the back. Party in the back.

High school athletes tend to know one or two things about hair care.

“Normally I get up, I take a shower, I only wash it with shampoo, I go out, I dry it a little, I put some gel on it, although not so much. If you put too much, it looks greasy, ”said Thomas.

But the aspect does not matter if there is no confidence to accompany it.

“(My girlfriend) loves it. She was like, "Don't do it! Don't do it!" But I did it, and then she said, "It's okay, I like it!", Said Fischer.

Win or lose, the style is forever.