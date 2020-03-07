Toya Johnson talks about her hair growth journey to restore her edges: watch the video

Toya Johnson tackles her journey through the hair to restore its edges and let it grow. She talked about her hair loss after childbirth before and now, she is saying something to her fans about this issue again.

Watch the video he shared on his social media account below.

‘Hair tip! You know something must be good if I'm running to the store! I have been using Rosemary Mint Strengthening Oil @MielleOrganics to maintain my hair growth journey to restore my edges and postpartum detachment hair. @Exquisitemo made his thang with these drops right here! Available at @SallyBeauty nationwide! "Toya subtitled his post.

Someone said: "Thank you for being real and not just for promoting ANYTHING for,quot; and another follower posted this: "I use oil, shampoo and hair mask and it's wonderful." The oil will grow your hair safely. "

Another follower said: "I swear I was about to pick it up yesterday, I didn't have the chance to see the reviews!" Will try. & # 39;

Another commentator wrote: ‘The only hairline I use on my daughter. It is absolutely the best hair care line & # 39; & # 39;

Someone else posted this: "I love your hair!" They are too dumb! "And one fan wrote:" I love your bohemian strands @toyajohnson, they are so beautiful! "

Another follower jumped into the comments and said: "Exactly why I like you because you promote things you have tried and do not try to sell the things you have not tried. I will see it @toyajohnson."

Someone else posted: "Yes, I have been using this oil for six months, it actually works … my hair has been growing, I use other products from @mielleorganics and I also love them❤️"

People have praised Toya's new look with locks for a while.

Apart from this, Toya made his fans happy when he shared a video in which the baby Reign Rushing was "working,quot; in an ice cream shop.



