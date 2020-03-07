Timberwolves, Lynx Basketball Academy announce summer camps for youth throughout Minnesota – Up News Info

Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy announced on Friday their first batch of development camps available this summer throughout Minnesota.

The camp is designed for third through eighth grade players, to provide an attractive experience with pointers to strengthen their game.

John Thomas, vice president of basketball development for teams, says Minnesota is a "tremendous state of basketball."

"These summer camps will help players raise their game and we hope to see players on the court this summer," said Thomas.

According to a statement, each participant will receive two free ticket coupons for a select game of Timberwolves or Lynx, as well as a reversible T-shirt from Timberwolves or Lynx. The first 250 participants to register will also receive four tickets for the end of the Timberwolves season on April 15.

Camps will be held at select locations in Minneapolis, Elk River, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park, Eagan, Osceola, Duluth and Sartell.

For more details on all available summer camps, click here.