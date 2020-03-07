Tierney's OT target elevates senators over sharks, 2-1 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Chris Tierney scored 35 seconds in overtime against his former team after missing a previous shot in a penalty kick, and the Ottawa Senators earned their fourth victory in five games by beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday.

"It was nice," Tierney said. "Every time you play against an old team you have some extra juice on your legs. After that penalty kick, it felt good to get one."

%MINIFYHTML85dae337db2bf040c3c05bdd7d69fac911% %MINIFYHTML85dae337db2bf040c3c05bdd7d69fac912%

Nick Paul also scored for senators at the opening of a five-game road trip, the longest of the season. Craig Anderson made 31 saves.

Evander Kane scored the only goal for the Sharks, who have lost two straight games after a run of three consecutive wins. Aaron Dell stopped 36 shots.

Tierney finished a 2-on-1 in extra time by making an Anthony Duclair pass.

"He wanted to redeem himself," Anderson said. "It has been great for us. Being rewarded like this in his old building was a good time for him, a moment he will remember. Being rewarded for the good game. Win the tie in zone D, which started all that. It's the little things. that don't make a big difference on the score sheet. "

The last minute of a second goalless period was hectic, with the defense of San José Radim Simek right in the middle.

At one end of the ice, an apparent target of the Sharks was rejected because Simek clearly kicked the disk into the net. Then, in the last seconds of the period, Simek put his hand on a loose disc in the fold during a fight in front of Dell. The play may have saved a goal but led to a penalty kick. Tierney was unable to convert after losing control of the disk while trying to get away from Dell.

The teams exchanged goals in the first, with Paul taking advantage of a defensive collapse that left him only in front when three Sharks players went behind the net. Duclair then fed Paul for the first goal of the game.

The Sharks responded in their third power game of the period when Kane launched a bounce into the net with 10.2 seconds remaining. Kane had directed a shot of Brent Burns from Anderson's shoulder to create the rebound opportunity that led to his 25th goal of the season.

"I thought that our execution at the beginning of the first period was not very good, and we talked about that after one," said Shark interim coach Bob Boughner. "I thought we came out pretty decent in the second period and we started to dictate the rhythm a bit, but I think that on both sides of the ice both teams did not run very well."

NOTES: Kane is one of the 12 players who scored at least 25 goals in each of the last four seasons. … Sharks D Mario Ferraro will miss both games this weekend with a lower body injury. Nikolai Knyzhov was called from the AHL to make his debut. … D Christian Wolanin made his season debut for Ottawa after being called by the AHL.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Senators: visit Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Sharks: host Colorado on Sunday night.