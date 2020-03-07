Three East Bay men arrested on drug and gun charges near Cotati – Up News Info San Francisco

SONOMA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Sonoma County Sheriff's agents arrested three East Bay residents on Monday for alleged drug and gun violations at a residence west of Cotati.

The deputies went to a house in the 5100 block of Blank Road in Sonoma County not incorporated around 4:50 p.m. to verify the welfare of two young children, the sergeant of the sheriff. Juan Valencia said.

The deputies had information that apparently a wanted criminal, identified as Olympus Pereira de Hayward, was staying at the residence. When the agents knocked on the door and announced their presence, they heard loud noises inside and glass breaking in the back of the house, Valencia said.

Two men, identified as DeMaria Adger, 24, of Oakland, and Marcus Samuels, 29, of Antioch, apparently jumped out of a window. Adger threw a gun on a fence and both men fled, Valencia said.

Samuels was found hiding in a creek bed on Paulson Lane by a police dog from Petaluma and Adger was found by a police dog from Santa Rosa. Both men gave up and a California Highway Patrol officer found and detained Pereira, Valencia said.

It was discovered that young children were in good health, Valencia said.

Pereira was arrested for allegedly obstructing an officer and possession for the sale of oxycodone pills found in his vehicle, Valencia said.

Samuels was arrested on suspicion of having a large capacity magazine, possession of a firearm without a serial number and obstructing an officer.

Adger was arrested on suspicion of being a criminal in possession of a weapon and ammunition, possession of a weapon stolen in public and obstructing an officer, Valencia said.

