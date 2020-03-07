This weekend, save on a package of two Google Nest Minis, USB-C fast chargers and more

You have arrived at the weekend. If you are still working or if you finally have some time to stand up, you may want to know some offers. These are the best deals we have seen all week.

You can still take advantage of an excellent two-for-one offer on the Google Nest Mini smart speakers from Daily Steals. These usually cost around $ 40-50 per speaker, but you can get two for $ 47. To take advantage of this offer, go to your site and add a package of two in the color you choose to the cart, then enter the code VERGEGNST At the end of the purchase to see the price drop.

Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

MSI's Radeon RX 5700 Evoke OC graphics card costs $ 273 in Newegg. This card usually costs $ 333 and, along with the price reduction, you will receive a three-month coupon for Xbox Game Pass on the PC and a code for the Resident Evil 3 Redo.

To get this price, you must first use the offer code VGAPCRW456 in box Your price at the time of payment will be $ 303, then you can send it for a $ 30 mail-in refund once you receive the GPU to reduce the total price to $ 273.





Parks and Recreation It is aimed at the NBC Peacock streaming service, but if you are someone who does not want to subscribe to countless services, Apple is offering a great discount on a digital version of the full series. It costs $ 30 for the seven seasons, which is a great deal compared to the $ 70 that Vudu is charging.

The same story goes for 30 rocks. The complete series is available through Apple for $ 30 instead of $ 70 on Vudu.

Photo by Sam Byford / The Verge

We still have some exclusive offers in collaboration with RavPower until Monday. Both offers are in USB-C wall chargers, although their powers and prices differ a bit. The first is in the slim 45W USB-C charger from RavPower that leans against the wall. It does not require much authorization, if that is a problem for your space. Instead of $ 36, it's $ 19 on Amazon with the offer code VERGE001.

Image: RavPower

If you need more power, the RavPower 61-W USB-C wall adapter costs $ 24 on Amazon with the offer code VERGE61W, below $ 36. Compared to the previous option, this one is a bit thicker, but allows more power, enough to charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro at fast loading speeds.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL each have a $ 250 discount on B,amp;H Photo. Normally starting at $ 799 and $ 899, respectively, you can pay as little as $ 549 for the last Google phone. The Galaxy S20 that just launched could have faster specifications, although it is considerably more expensive. In addition, Pixel 4 will be one of the first to get Android 11, if you mind being one of the first to adopt the new Google software.