Third consecutive Big Ten title for Spartans On The Line Sunday – Up News Info Detroit

What to see in the Big Ten this week:

WEEKEND GAME

State of Ohio at number 16 of the state of Michigan, Sunday.

%MINIFYHTMLd4635de716241a54353ec52b40bcc59a11% %MINIFYHTMLd4635de716241a54353ec52b40bcc59a12%

Michigan State (21-9, 13-6) has won four straight matches and with a victory over the Buckeyes (21-9, 11-8) would claim a third consecutive Big Ten championship in the regular season. The Spartans, in the middle of the pack a month ago, won 78-66 at No. 9 Maryland last Saturday and delivered one of their most impressive performances of the season by clearing a 19-point deficit and beating No. 20 Penn State 79-71 on the road on Tuesday. Tom Izzo's team is always dangerous at this time of year. With Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. leading, the Spartans seem to be on the verge of another race in March.

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE

The state of Michigan, Maryland and the number 24 of Wisconsin have blocked goodbyes for the Big Ten Tournament, and Illinois would secure the fourth and final win over Iowa on Sunday. Maryland and Wisconsin are tied with the state of Michigan at 13-6 at the conference and are still alive for first place in the Big Ten Tournament. At the other end of the group, Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota are locked in the last four seeds they will have to play on Wednesday, and the fourth has not yet been determined.

PLAYER TO SEE

Rocket Watts of the state of Michigan. The first year guard has played a key role at both ends of the floor the last three victories. He scored 18 points against Penn State, 13 against Maryland and 21 against Iowa. He also closed Myreon Jones of Penn State in the second half of the Spartans' return victory, and was the main defender of Anthony Cowan of Maryland, who did not triples after scoring five and scoring 24 points in the Terrapins victory over MSU on February 15.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Twelve Big Ten teams entered the week in the top 54 of the NCAA NET ranking: Michigan State (No. 7), Maryland (No. 15), Ohio State (No. 16), Michigan (No. 24), Penn State (No. 26), Iowa (No. 29), Wisconsin (No. 30), Rutgers (No. 34), Purdue (No. 35), Illinois (No. 36), Minnesota (No. 46) and Indiana ( No 54). In addition, a record eight teams are ranked in the Top 25 of The Associated Press this week. … Until Wednesday, the Big Ten home teams have 87-42 (.674) in conference play. … The candidate for national player of the year, Luka Garza of Iowa, averages 23.7 points and has led the Big Ten in scoring since November. It occupies the first place in the country with 12 games of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

THE WOMEN'S SIDE

Maryland enters its game of the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday in line to be the number 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the conference is projected to achieve eight leading offers in the nation. … Iowa escort Kathleen Doyle was voted the conference player of the year by coaches and a media panel. It is the second year in a row that an Iowa player takes top honor. Megan Gustafson was the winner in 2019 and also a national consensus player of the year. … Joe McKeown of Northwestern was named coach of the Big Ten of the year.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.