These beautiful celebrities refuse to undergo plastic surgery despite persistent rumors

Some celebrities choose to react indifferently to the accusations, while some of them are more than willing to share a long response to end speculation once and for all.

The amazing body of celebrities and the perfect proportion of faces are, as expected, everyone's goals. However, when someone is too impressive to be real, people often refuse to believe that they are all natural and suspect that they have surgically improved their beauty. Some of them are voices about their suspicions, which leads the stars to personally address the persistent rumors.

Here is the list of celebrities fighting the persistent rumors that they go under the knife to improve their appearance.

1. Khloe Kardashian WENN / FayesVision %MINIFYHTML4ac574d2936a7e6ee1ad146d2a9f41c415% %MINIFYHTML4ac574d2936a7e6ee1ad146d2a9f41c416% Khloe Kardashian It is among those accused of undergoing plastic surgery. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star generally doesn't bother with what critics have said about her online, but that day was different as she decided to applaud an enemy who accused her of having" bought all your looks "in an Instagram comment. Responding with class to the user, the founder of Good American Jeans responded while correcting the grammar of the person. "The word would be bought, honey. You mean we all bought our looks," the star wrote in 2018. Also in the same year, the mother of one alluded that her face transformation was due to the contour, explaining, "one day I think I'll get my nose out because I think about it every day. But I'm scared, so for now it's all about the contour. "

2. Ariel Winter WENN / Avalon Ariel Winter She is always known for her curvy body, and when she flaunted a slimmer figure in early 2019, everyone quickly accused her of going under the knife to achieve the new look. "I regret that you felt the need to dramatically change your appearance. I liked you just the way you were. However, I hope you are happy in your new body," wrote a fan on his Instagram account. The "Modern Family"He found out about the comment and replied:" I appreciate that you want to help the girls to love themselves as they are, but you are also making a kind of cut to someone (me), which is not what I think you were trying to do . They didn't do plastic surgery either. Nor is it a support for women if you're just assuming how they look. "

3. Kendall Jenner WENN / Avalon Kendall Jenner She is a beautiful lady, that's for sure. However, some people did not think that everything was natural, since they were convinced that the model had a "facial reconstruction" surgery. The rumors would not disappear, which led Kendall to clarify things on his personal website. "(P) people said: & # 39; Kendall deleted his account to have a complete facial reconstruction & # 39 ;." Suddenly, photos of us came out with headlines like, & # 39; OMG Kendall put on his lips and he did a complete facial reconstruction: look at his cheekbones, look at his nose & # 39; "he wrote. he's crazy. I didn't even address him at that moment. Because if I address him, people will say: & # 39; Oh, then he is defending, must be guilty & # 39 ;. (Kylie Jenner) saw that everything was developing and felt bad, so he went to Snapchat and took the blame. "

4. Megan Fox Wenn All this time, people believe that Megan fox He underwent plastic surgery to achieve his perfect facial proportion. When the "Transformers"The actress returned to Instagram after a while in 2019, the comments section was full of comments that accused her of returning from undergoing a" new plastic surgery. " The star, however, had addressed the accusations in 2011. She responded blatantly by posting a series of photos on the Facebook album entitled "Things you can't do with your face when you have Botox." The photos saw Megan making several facial expressions before pointing out her wrinkles in some of the snapshots.

5. Irina Shayk WENN / Instar One of Irina ShaykThe lovely spots are her plump lips. For the same reason, it is always rumored that some filler has been injected into the lips so that they look larger. Closing speculation on the 2019 summer digital cover for BAZAAR, the model said, "Look, if someone wants to inject their lips because they feel bad, God bless them. I don't judge anyone. I always promote natural beauty." because I think we live in this perfect world where everyone wants to be perfect. But I am not perfect. Sometimes I have a double chin. Perfection does not exist ". Then she revealed that she always laughed at the headlines of the media that referred to her injecting her lips. "With everything that is happening in the world, you have to take it easy. Some people will love you, others will hate you. It really does not disturb my life," shared one's mother.

6. Chrissy Teigen WENN / Instar Chrissy Teigen It is also among celebrities who were forced to make things clear about their body amid rumors of plastic surgery. However, the model did it in her own way while joking about her "fake body." Speaking to reporters at a Becca event in 2017, he declared: "Everything about me is false, except my cheeks." The wife of John legend He continued: "They sucked my armpit. He added two inches long to my arms. However, that fat is coming back, so I might need to go in and pay it again." Pointing at the forehead, nose and lips, he joked: "False, false, false".

7. Renee Zellweger WENN / Adriana M. Barraza Renee Zellweger apparently she has had enough speculation that she had plastic surgery. The actress caused speculation that she got under the knife when she returned "unrecognizable" in 2014. By calling the rumors "humiliating" and the "toughest kick" to her ego, the actress denied them all in an interview with PEOPLE that year. Although he admitted that the conversation about his appearance was "silly", he felt the need to address it because "it seems that people who come to look for a nefarious truth that does not exist will not leave my porch until I respond." the door. "She continued saying," I'm glad people think I look different! I am living a different, happy and more satisfying life, and I am delighted that it may look. "

8. Bella Hadid WENN / Derrick Salters Do not, Bella Hadid Plastic surgery is never done. Bella, who is one of the most popular and highest-paid models in the industry, said her beauty is & # 39; natural & # 39; and that the 23-year-old stunner was not afraid to challenge anyone who thought otherwise. "People think I did all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, honey," the youngest daughter of "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"alum Yolanda Hadid He said in an interview with InStyle in 2018. "I'm afraid to put fillers on my lips. I wouldn't like to ruin my face."

9. Ariana Grande WENN / Adriana M. Barraza Ariana Grande It may seem different from before, but the singer of "7 Rings" insisted that it had nothing to do with plastic surgery. In a 2014 video, Ariana addressed the rumors of her "breast job, eyebrow stretching, cheek shaving, lips," and added that puberty simply hit her well. She said at the time: "I thought: & # 39; You're comparing a picture of me from when I was 14 years old to when I was 21, and I'm wearing a push-up bra." She added: "That's why I'm on the cover of (a) a magazine and they say I had plastic surgery. Damn it, puberty was nice. He was late, but he finally did it for me."

10. Kim Kardashian WENN / Adriana M. Barraza You can't talk about plastic surgery rumors without mentioning Kim Kardashian. The cosmetic mogul, who makes everyone envy with her hourglass body, particularly provoked an accusation of plastic surgery after she quickly recovered after giving birth to her eldest daughter, North West, in 2013. Feeling aggrieved, the star of "Keeping up with the Kardashian" furiously addressed the issue, "I am very frustrated today to see reports that I had surgery to lose my baby's weight! This is FALSE." She explained: "I worked very hard to train myself to eat well and healthily, I worked very hard and this was a great challenge for me, but I did it! I am so proud of my achievement and NO ONE will do it. Take this off me with false reports! Say what you want from me, but I work hard and I'm the most disciplined person you'll ever meet! "