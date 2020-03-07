The White House didn't want to tell older people not to fly – Up News Info

NEW YORK – The White House annulled health officials who wanted to recommend that older and physically fragile Americans be advised not to fly on commercial airlines due to the new coronavirus, a federal official told The Associated Press.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presented the plan this week as a way to try to control the virus, but White House officials ordered the recommendation to travel by plane be eliminated, said the official who had direct knowledge of the plan. Since then, Trump administration officials have suggested that certain people should consider not traveling, but they have fallen short of the more solid orientation the CDC seeks.

The person who spoke with the AP on condition of anonymity was not authorized to discuss the matter. The person had no direct knowledge of why the decision was made to kill the language.

In a tweet, Vice President Mike Pence press secretary Katie Miller said it was "never a recommendation for the Task Force,quot; and described the AP story as "complete fiction."

On Friday, the CDC silently updated its website to tell seniors and people with serious medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease to "stay home as much as possible,quot; and avoid crowds. He urges those people to "take measures to reduce their risk of exposure,quot;, but does not specifically refer to flying.

Pence, speaking on Saturday after meeting with the leaders of the cruise industry in Florida, addressed his travel advice to a smaller group: older people with serious health problems.

"If you are a senior citizen with a serious underlying health condition, this would be a good time to practice common sense and avoid activities such as traveling on a cruise line," Pence said, adding that they were looking for actions of Cruise line officials. , orientation and flexibility with those passengers.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, suggested that older Americans and those with health problems should avoid crowds "especially in poorly ventilated spaces."

For most people, influenza-like viral disease only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But, like the flu, it can cause pneumonia and be much more lethal for people who become fragile because of old age and because of conditions that hinder their bodies' fight against infections.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, warned US lawmakers this week not to minimize the risk of viruses for vulnerable people. During a congressional hearing, he said that the coronavirus "is like the angel of death for the elderly."

Some experts said this week that clearer and stronger guidance should be given to vulnerable people, so they take all possible measures to avoid environments where they can become more easily infected.

“The clear message for people who fit into those categories is; ‘You must become a semi-hermit. You have to get really serious in your personal life about social distancing and, in particular, avoid crowds of any kind, "said Dr. William Schaffner, an expert at Vanderbilt University in infectious diseases.

That may include not only avoiding essential business trips, but also great religious services and crowded restaurants, he added.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC, said that recommending fragile and elderly people to avoid traveling by plane is "a difficult question," but clearly this is a time when such conversations should take place.

“At this point, the risk in the USA. UU. It is still low, but we are seeing how it spreads quickly. We are going from calm before the storm at the beginning of the storm, ”said Frieden, who now runs Resolve to Save Lives, an organization that promotes global public health.

The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family that can cause colds or more serious diseases such as SARS and MERS. Health officials think it spreads mainly from the drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

The virus first emerged at the end of last year in mainland China, but this year it has spread more and more throughout the world. More than 100,000 diseases have been reported worldwide, in more than 90 countries and territories. The count includes more than 3,500 deaths.

For weeks, cases in the US UU. They remained very low, but the count has accelerated in recent days.

President Donald Trump visited the CDC in Atlanta on Friday, where he defended the management of the outbreak by his administration and tried to reassure the Americans that the government had the virus under control. But Trump also deviated from that message, calling the governor of the state of Washington a "snake,quot; and saying he would prefer that people exposed to the virus on a cruise ship be left on board so that they are not added to the nation's account.

