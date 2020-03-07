The Weeknd remains at the top of the UK singles list for the fifth week with & # 39; Blinding Lights & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf52b367d9021df4d118dde50553bb70511% %MINIFYHTMLf52b367d9021df4d118dde50553bb70512%

A week after being shot down by James Bond's theme of Billie Eilish & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39 ;, the second single from & # 39; After Hours & # 39; from the singer of & # 39; Starboy & # 39; Go back to place number one.

WeekendThe hit "Blinding Lights" won a fifth week at the top of Britain's charts.

The track, which returned to number one last Friday (February 28) after Billie eilishThe theme of James Bond "There is no time to die" overthrew the melody, ahead of the competition with sales of 64,000.

SAINT JHN"Roses" and Roddy ricch"The Box" completes the new first three, while "No Time to Die" is reduced to four and Lady Gaga"Stupid love" premieres at five.

Lewis Capaldi"Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent" rises to the top of the album list more than nine months after its original release, with "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go" by Eilish? at two o'clock.

The number one last week, BTS (Bangtan boys) & # 39; "Map of the soul: 7" falls to three, with Harry Styles& # 39; "Thin line" at four, and Stormzy"Heavy Is The Head" completes the new first five.