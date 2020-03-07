The SXSW 2020 Festival is officially canceled in Austin, Texas due to the threat of coronavirus

There will be no South By Southwest this year. The city of Austin has announced that they have canceled the popular festival due to concerns about the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the Dallas Morning NewsAustin city officials were forced to cancel the event, which had an economic impact of $ 356 million in the city in 2019, due to expert opinions from the medical community. However, no cases of coronavirus have been reported in the city of Austin or in the surrounding county of Travis.

This will be the first time in 34 years that South By Southwest will not take place. It was scheduled for March 13 and 21, and the festival was supposed to introduce thousands of musicians, filmmakers, media entrepreneurs and business leaders.

People come from all over the world to attend the festival, but Austin Mayor Steve Adler says they had to listen to the recommendations of their public health officer, the director of public health and the city manager.

Festival organizers have not disclosed whether they will issue refunds for tickets that have already been purchased, but published the following statement on their website.

“We are exploring options to reschedule the event and we are working to provide a virtual online experience of SXSW as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU. For our registrants, customers and participants, we will contact you as soon as possible and publish a FAQ, "read the statement.

The cancellation of the event occurs immediately after the announcement of some important cancellations. Representatives of Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Amazon, Vevo, Mashable, Apple and Netflix had already withdrawn from SXSW, and Ozzy Osbourne had also canceled his appearance due to his treatment for Parkinson's disease.

SXSW began in 1987 as a music festival, but in the last three decades it has become a multisectoral event focused on music, media and film. Mayor Adler says the festival is part of Austin's identity, and describes the cancellation as "really unfortunate."

The cancellation of the festival has an important effect on the film industry, as many independent filmmakers premiere their films on SXSW. Dallas Sonnier, of the Cinestate film company, says that some filmmakers are "canceling flights and fighting (with) how and where to release their films."



