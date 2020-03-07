The state publishes more information on the confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health has published more information about an adult from Ramsey County who has the first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota.

In an update on Saturday, Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the infected person is over 65 and shows "very mild symptoms."

The person is currently in stable condition in the home. Malcolm mentioned it as the best case, because the person had no contact or exposure with anyone that lasted more than 10 minutes.

At this point, health officials say they are not worried about community exposure because the person stayed at home and was not in crowds.

The patient probably contracted the virus while on the Grand Princess cruise in Mexico. That ship has about 3,500 people on board and at least 21 confirmed cases.

The person with a confirmed case in Minnesota got off the ship on February 21, along with 25 other Minnesota residents. Two dozen of them showed no symptoms of COVID-19. Health officials say that another Minnesotan on the ship experienced symptoms of the disease, but they finally tested negative.

The positive adult said they began experiencing symptoms on February 25.

There are currently more than 40 other Minnesotans in the Grand Princess, which is still at sea. The US authorities are deciding where to dock the ship, but for now it is circling in the waters in front of San Francisco. The authorities want me to dock at a non-commercial port and have everyone on board be tested.